BioShock: The Collection – Umfangreicher PC-Patch

Auch wenn BioShock: The Collection uns erfreulicherweise zurück in die Tiefen und Höhen des Franchises eintauchen lässt, mussten gerade PC-Spieler mit starken Problemen des Remasters kämpfen. Kurz nach Release wurde ein Patch versprochen, welcher besagte Probleme beseitigen solle. Eben dieser wurde nun veröffentlicht und bringt folgende Änderungen mit sich:
BioShock 1:
- Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
- 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.
- Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware
- New Graphics options available for lower-end machines
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
- Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.
- Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
- Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock
- Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu
- Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
BioShock 2:
- Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
- 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.
- Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed.
- Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.
- Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
- DirectX 11 Performance improvements
- Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes
BioShock: The Collection ist verfügbar für PC, PS4 und Xbox One.