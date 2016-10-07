Home » News » BioShock: The Collection – Umfangreicher PC-Patch
BioShock: The Collection – Umfangreicher PC-Patch

Elham Nizam 7. Oktober 2016 News, PC Kommentar schreiben

Auch wenn BioShock: The Collection uns erfreulicherweise zurück in die Tiefen und Höhen des Franchises eintauchen lässt, mussten gerade PC-Spieler mit starken Problemen des Remasters kämpfen. Kurz nach Release wurde ein Patch versprochen, welcher besagte Probleme beseitigen solle. Eben dieser wurde nun veröffentlicht und bringt folgende Änderungen mit sich:

BioShock 1:

  • Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
  • 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.
  • Resolved several graphical issues on NVidia hardware
  • New Graphics options available for lower-end machines
  • Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed
  • Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.
  • Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
  • Settings will no longer automatically reset on improperly shutting down BioShock
  • Speaker Mode should now be selectable from the Audio Options Menu
  • Fixed an initialization bug with Audio System.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

BioShock 2:

  • Field-Of-View is now adjustable from 75 to 130 in the Graphics Options Menu.
  • 21:9 Resolutions are now available. UI supports 2 modes (Stretch or Centered) at these resolutions.
  • Mouse Button 4 and 5 assignments fixed.
  • Mouse Icon Size is now adjustable and will scale with resolution.
  • Several improvements have been made to Mouse Sensitivity, Threshold, and Buffering
  • DirectX 11 Performance improvements
  • Fixed several graphical issues with Occlusion Culling.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes

BioShock: The Collection ist verfügbar für PC, PS4 und Xbox One.

