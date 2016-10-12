Battlefield 1 – Die Achievement-Liste ist online

Inzwischen lassen sich die Tage zum Release von Battlefield 1 an zwei Händen runterzählen. Und wie es üblich ist, kurz vor dem Release eines Spiels, veröffentlicht auch EA die Achievement-Liste des Shooters. Insgesamt 31 an der Zahl sind sie hauptsächlich auf den Fortschritt bezogen. Welche Erfolge ihr euch schnappen wollt, könnt ihr jetzt bereits anhand der folgenden Liste planen:
- Support Enlistment – Reach Support Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)
- Scout Enlistment – Reach Scout Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)
- Up close and personal – Perform a melee kill on 10 enemies anywhere in the campaign (10 GS)
- The hills of Gallipoli – Unlock all Codex Entries in The Runner (40 GS)
- Catching up on some reading – Collect one Field Manual in the campaign (10 GS)
- The War to End All Wars – Complete the campaign on Hard difficulty (40 GS)
- The Great War – Complete the campaign on Normal difficulty (10 GS)
- Mightier than the shovel – Find the hidden Cavalry Sword and take down an enemy on the French countryside in the campaign (10 GS)
- Operations – Win 1 Operation in multiplayer (10 GS)
- Play the Objective – Complete 25 Squad Orders in multiplayer (10 GS)
- Counter-sniper – Using a bolt action rifle, kill an enemy Scout in multiplayer (10 GS)
- Corporal – Reach Rank 10 in multiplayer (10 GS)
- Warbonds – Earn 450 Warbonds in multiplayer (10 GS)
- Medic Enlistment – Reach Medic Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)
- Assault Enlistment – Reach Assault Rank 2 in multiplayer (80 GS)
- Enough for a library – Collect all Field Manuals in the campaign (80 GS)
- Triple Boluk-Bashi – Kill all 3 Ottoman officers in Young Men’s Work with melee kills in the campaign (40 GS)
- Up to the challenge – Complete one challenge in the campaign (10 GS)
- Sound of thunder – Unlock all Codex Entries in Through Mud and Blood (40 GS)
- Conquering the mountains – Unlock all Codex Entries in Avanti Savoia! (40 GS)
- Putting in the effort – Complete 10 challenges in the campaign (40 GS)
- Master of adaptation – Complete all challenges in the campaign (80 GS)
- Nothing is Written – Complete Nothing is Written (10 GS)
- Through Mud and Blood – Complete Through Mud and Blood (10 GS)
- Decorated – Reach Rank 1 with all 4 Infantry classes in multiplayer (40 GS)
- Friends in High Places – Complete Friends in High Places (10 GS)
- Taking down giants – Unlock all Codex Entries in Friends in High Places (40 GS)
- All men dream – Unlock all Codex Entries in Nothing is Written (40 GS)
- Avanti Savoia! – Complete Avanti Savoia! (10 GS)
- The Runner – Complete The Runner (10 GS)
- Shock Wave – Kill 5 enemies by using dynamite in the campaign (10 GS)
Battlefield 1 erscheint am 21.10.2016 für PC, Xbox One und PS4.