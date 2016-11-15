Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection – Erste Patchnotes

Die Ezio Collection von Assassins Creed ist noch nicht erhältlich, trotzdem teilt Ubisoft bereits mit, welche Dinge der DayOne-Patch beinhalten wird.

Auch dieser Titel wird spezielle Grafikfunktionen auf der PS4 Pro unterstützen. Weiterhin werden Ladezeiten und Stabilität auf allen Systemen optimiert. Die Patchnotes:

Playstation 4

New Feature: 4K dynamic rendering support for PS4 Pro

Stability

Fixed an issue where the application gets stuck if user accesses Ubisoft Club when there is no free space available

Fixed an issue where the user is unable to access Ubisoft Club from episode selection screen after suspending the application and causing network error

Fixed an issue where save data becomes damaged and cannot be loaded when the user quits the application immediately after the save is created

Fixed an issue where the user remains stuck in the saving screen after accepting the message that the user has to wait for the content to finish downloading

Fixed an issue of infinite loading when booting game after certain steps in Assassin’s Creed 2Fixed miscellaneous crashes in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations Lost Archive

Visuals

Fixed an issue where the smoke bomb can be seen through textures in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Fixed an issue where using the smoke bomb causes flickering textures on buildings in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Fixed an issue where some grass will disappear for one second when players get close in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Fixed an issue where surroundings in Desmond’s Journey changed into pure color and become corrupted when getting into Desmond’s Journey-Part 1 in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Localization

Fixed an issue where some map locations have placeholder text in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Xbox One

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where a cut scene is partially rendered if the fleeing NPC is caught too early in Assassin’s Creed 2

Fixed an issue where the camera passes through the room walls when the player jumps on the closet from a certain localization in Assassin’s Creed 2

Stability

Fixed an issue where the campaign save game gets erased while user is changed when title is suspended in Lost Archive gameplay

Fixed an issue where the title does not seem to respond when trying to launch Lost Archive when the Ubisoft online services are inaccessible

Fixed an issue where all loading screens take a long time to complete to and from the launcher while servers are down

Fixed an issue where the game crashed when it goes in standby while being on the Account Picker from the ‘Press START’ screens

Visuals

Fixed an issue where textures stretched when approaching an aqueduct in Antico District in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Fixed an issue where the smoke visual effects appear as blocks in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Fixed an issue where building textures are flickering while moving around the area in Assassin’s Creed 2

System

Fixed an issue where the title switches context to Profile B as the active user if user switches active profile A from Xbox Dashboard inside The Lost Archive

Fixed an issue where the title resets the user’s settings when switching from Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood to Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and then back to Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Localization

Fixed an issue where some text is displayed in traditional Chinese when the console is set to simplified Chinese language in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Fixed an issue where “ID NOT FOUND” is displayed when losing connection in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Fixed an issue of missing text in an objective for Assassin’s Creed 2

Fixed an issue of the mission’s description overlapping with the medals scoreboard in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Both Systems:

Fixed an issue where installation status lines are not localized in launcher on Xbox One and PS4

Fixed an issue of some overlapping texts in the options menu in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood on Xbox One and PS4

Fixed an issue where the title name is not localized in Russian in launcher on Xbox One and PS4

Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection erscheint am 17. November 2016 für PS4 und Xbox One.