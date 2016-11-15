Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection – Erste Patchnotes

Die Ezio Collection von Assassins Creed ist noch nicht erhältlich, trotzdem teilt Ubisoft bereits mit, welche Dinge der DayOne-Patch beinhalten wird.
Auch dieser Titel wird spezielle Grafikfunktionen auf der PS4 Pro unterstützen. Weiterhin werden Ladezeiten und Stabilität auf allen Systemen optimiert. Die Patchnotes:
Playstation 4
New Feature: 4K dynamic rendering support for PS4 Pro
Stability
- Fixed an issue where the application gets stuck if user accesses Ubisoft Club when there is no free space available
- Fixed an issue where the user is unable to access Ubisoft Club from episode selection screen after suspending the application and causing network error
- Fixed an issue where save data becomes damaged and cannot be loaded when the user quits the application immediately after the save is created
- Fixed an issue where the user remains stuck in the saving screen after accepting the message that the user has to wait for the content to finish downloading
- Fixed an issue of infinite loading when booting game after certain steps in Assassin’s Creed 2Fixed miscellaneous crashes in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations Lost Archive
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where the smoke bomb can be seen through textures in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue where using the smoke bomb causes flickering textures on buildings in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where some grass will disappear for one second when players get close in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where surroundings in Desmond’s Journey changed into pure color and become corrupted when getting into Desmond’s Journey-Part 1 in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
Localization
- Fixed an issue where some map locations have placeholder text in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
Xbox One
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where a cut scene is partially rendered if the fleeing NPC is caught too early in Assassin’s Creed 2
- Fixed an issue where the camera passes through the room walls when the player jumps on the closet from a certain localization in Assassin’s Creed 2
Stability
- Fixed an issue where the campaign save game gets erased while user is changed when title is suspended in Lost Archive gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the title does not seem to respond when trying to launch Lost Archive when the Ubisoft online services are inaccessible
- Fixed an issue where all loading screens take a long time to complete to and from the launcher while servers are down
- Fixed an issue where the game crashed when it goes in standby while being on the Account Picker from the ‘Press START’ screens
Visuals
- Fixed an issue where textures stretched when approaching an aqueduct in Antico District in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where the smoke visual effects appear as blocks in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
- Fixed an issue where building textures are flickering while moving around the area in Assassin’s Creed 2
System
- Fixed an issue where the title switches context to Profile B as the active user if user switches active profile A from Xbox Dashboard inside The Lost Archive
- Fixed an issue where the title resets the user’s settings when switching from Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood to Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and then back to Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
Localization
- Fixed an issue where some text is displayed in traditional Chinese when the console is set to simplified Chinese language in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue where “ID NOT FOUND” is displayed when losing connection in Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
- Fixed an issue of missing text in an objective for Assassin’s Creed 2
- Fixed an issue of the mission’s description overlapping with the medals scoreboard in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
Both Systems:
- Fixed an issue where installation status lines are not localized in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed an issue of some overlapping texts in the options menu in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood on Xbox One and PS4
- Fixed an issue where the title name is not localized in Russian in launcher on Xbox One and PS4
Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection erscheint am 17. November 2016 für PS4 und Xbox One.
