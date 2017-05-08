ARK: Survival Evolved – Patch 257 lässt euch Klonen

Entwicklern von Early Access Titeln wird seitens der Community häufig Faulheit vorgeworfen, weil ein Titel nur wenige Neuerungen erhält. Das Team von ARK: Survival Evolved gehört glücklicherweise nicht zu dieser Gruppe, da sie ihre Fans regelmäßig mit interessanten neuen Features beglücken. So auch im neuesten Patch 257.
Die obligatorischen neuen Urzeittiere gehören inzwischen zum Standardrepertoire von ARK: Survival Evolved. Neben den vier neuen Kreaturen gibt es nun auch endlich einen Sattel für den Megalodon, weitere TEK Verteidigungsanlagen, eine Überarbeitung der Benutzeroberfläche, ein Redesign des Vulkans und vor allem: eine Klonkammer, die euch Dinosaurier klonen lässt, um euch die ewige Zähmerei zu ersparen. Die kompletten Patchnotes lauten wie folgt:
- TEK Megalodon Saddle: Do we really need to say anything? Your sharks can now shoot lasers, all our childhood dreams have come true.
- TEK Turret and TEK Grenades: Enhance your combat and defensive abilities. The TEK Turret, is an updated and upgraded version of the Auto Turret, shooting much more powerful laser blasts at your opponents, as well as advanced TEK AI which will allow for much more targeting options. The TEK Grenade, an updated and upgraded version of the Grenade granting it the ability to stick to a target and deal explosive damage after a short time.
- TEK Cloning Chamber: Survivors now have the ability to clone their favourite creatures for the cost of Element Shards. Creatures will retain their level, appearance, and stats
- Apis Lithohermaea, Daeodon Comedentis, Liopleurodon Magicus, Kentrosaurus Aethiopicus
- The Volcano Redesign and the TEK Cave
- More UI overhauls
- New Hairstyle and Facial Hair
- Approximately 20+ New Explorer Notes
- 15 new music tracks, per-biome and situational
- Full Gamepad input pass (i.e. console gamepad functionality)
- Fixed issue with Cave spawns not functioning properly in singleplayer
- The Center mega-update!
- New Emote
- Engram Tree Revamp
- Alpha Megalodon
- All Alphas have their own APEX Items
