7 Days to Die – Die Patchnotes zu Alpha 16 mit allen neuen Inhalten

Die lang erwartete Alpha 16 von 7 Days to Die befindet sich seit Oktober 2016 in Entwicklung. Nach rund acht Monaten Entwicklungszeit ist es bald soweit und wir dürfen uns endlich mit den neuen Features zum Zombie-Survival-Game beschäftigen. Vor dem Release der neuen Version veröffentlichten The Fun Pimps nun bereits die kompletten Patchnotes.

Die wichtigsten Features der Alpha 16 von 7 Days to Die haben wir euch bereits in unserem Artikel vorgestellt. Inzwischen gibt es aber doch einige Änderungen, da einige erhoffte Features es nicht in die erste Version des neuen Updates geschafft haben. Trotzdem sprechen die Entwickler davon, dass es das bisher größte Update überhaupt sei und man Probleme gehabt habe, die 88 Seiten voller Notizen zum Release auf eine übersichtliche Liste herunterzubrechen.

Die Liste der neuen Features ist lang. Uns erwarten nicht nur neue Locations, welche sowohl in der Random Generation als auch in Navezgane verfügbar sind, sondern erstmals auch schlafende Zombies, welche durch Stealth umgangen werden können. Die wichtigste Neuerung ist aber das Hinzufügen von Elektrizität. Dank Fallen, Turrets und weiteren neuen Spielzeugen sind unsere Überlebenden noch resistenter, was sich deutlich auf den Langzeitspaß auswirken dürfte.

Allgemein enthält der Patch auf Alpha 16 sehr viel Polishing alter Features. Uns erwarten überarbeitete Zombies und Tiere sowie eine rundum verbesserte Random Generation. Apropos Tiere: Erstmals stoßen wir in den sowieso schon gruseligen Biomen auch auf Wölfe, Zombievögel und Klapperschlangen, welche allesamt zudem auch noch im Rudel unterwegs sein können.

Wer sich lieber um sein trautes Heim kümmert und die anderen zur Jagd schickt, bekommt dank neuer Paint Brush nun all die Möglichkeiten, die man sonst von den Wohnverschönerungs-Sendungen aus dem Fernsehen kennt. Ihr seid Fans von den Skills? Auch hier gab es jede Menge Überarbeitungen, beispielsweise dass ihr durch das Töten von Zombies weniger Erfahrungspunkte erhaltet. Stattdessen werden all die fleißigen Bienchen belohnt. Architekten, Bauern und Handwerker: Alpha 16 dürfte euch glücklich machen.

Kommen wir also zu den wichtigsten Inhalten des Updates auf Alpha 16.

Distant Location Rendering System

We’ve added a new distant location rendering system which renders low-polygon versions of locations in Navezgane and Random Gen worlds over a kilometer away. The system creates models of locations above a certain mass and height.

New Locations

We’ve have embellished many old locations with new loot and some custom painting. Too many to mention. We’ve also unlocked a new city in the south east Navezgane desert we call Departure. It’s the largest city so far. We have added over 30 new locations to the game including:

4 new skyscrapers have been added to the game. We’re calling these mega locations vertical dungeons because they play like a traditional game with a lot of thought put into the path, enemy spawning, surprises, even secrets.

3 fast-food restaurants (1 in Navezgane, all 3 in RG)

6 new modern houses (3 in Navezgane all in RG)

Daycare (Both)

Private School (RG only)

Laundromat (Navezgane and RG)

Hair Salon (Navezgane and RG)

2 fire stations (1 Navezgane, both RG)

2 Post Offices (1 Navezgane, both RG)

2 Court Houses (1 Navezgane, both RG)

2 Old business strips (Navezgane and RG)

4 new trailer lots (RG only)

Pawn Shop (Navezgane and RG)

Navezgane Hospital and Football Stadium (added to RG)

New Enemy Spawning and Gamestages

Sleeper Spawning – We’ve gutted the old static spawn system and added a new sleeper spawning system that embeds trigger volumes into locations which are set up by designers.

We’ve added sleeper volumes and spawn points to every location in the game.

Every location has unique spawning appropriate to the location or the area within a location. F.E. a maintenance area will spawn utility worker zombies and an office might spawn businessmen zombies

The amount of zombies spawned at a volume is determined by the spawn definition set by the designer and the definition set in the gamestages.xml regardless of the number of spawn points.

The type of zombies that spawn are determined by the spawn definition it’s set to and the parties game stage. The game will challenge you regardless of your level.

Zombies will spawn in different locations within a pois every play through for a new experience every time.

Zombies at locations are persistent meaning if you entered an area killed 1 of 5 guys and returned you would find the same 4 games alive.

Zombies will respawn in their volume if the volume has never been cleared or nobody has visited it in 5 days

Sleeper zombies have a chance to be a decoy meaning they are already dead. We added this so we could remove the old corpse loot block. Note: you have to damage them first before you can loot them.

Decoy zombies have a chance to not be dead so you can be surprised sometimes

Screamer Hordes

We’ve changed screamer hordes to use gamestages now so they will be dynamically set to the offending parties game stage

Game Stage Improvements

We’ve made many changes to make the challenge the advanced players including:

We’ve added feral and radiated zombies to the upper game stages to increase the longer game challenges

7 day horde stages use a larger pool of zombie types, 15 at gamestage 435+

Zombies killed by playerdeath will be added back to the pool

We’ve added a new menu and server config game option to set the number of zombies per player on Blood moon hordes. It defaults to 8 but can be set to 4, 8, 12, 16, 32 and 64 or any number for server admins. Game-stages are still determined by your party.

With the addition of blood-moon count we changed the Enemy Spawning game option to ON/Off as blood moon count and sleepers control the other spawning system counts

Electricity

We’ve added a complete functional electricity system with a wiring tool, power sources, lights, switches, triggers, traps and more. These items are gated by perks, loot found and trader only items you can buy. They include:

Wire Tool – Use a wire tool to wire electrical components. Focus on any electrical component and use the secondary action to add a wire to a parent and once again to complete the connection to a child component. Focus on any electrical component and use the primary action to remove or cut that components wire to its parent component. With the wire tool equipped you can see many useful things including: a components power usage and power status, the flow of power from parent to its child component and the aiming of objects with motion sensing.

– Use a wire tool to wire electrical components. Focus on any electrical component and use the secondary action to add a wire to a parent and once again to complete the connection to a child component. Focus on any electrical component and use the primary action to remove or cut that components wire to its parent component. With the wire tool equipped you can see many useful things including: a components power usage and power status, the flow of power from parent to its child component and the aiming of objects with motion sensing. Generator Bank – The Generator Bank allows you to power your electrical components. It requires at least one small engine, expandable up to six. The maximum energy output is determined by the number of small engines installed and their quality. The generator bank uses gas for fuel which can be found in loot and purchased at traders or crafted at chemical stations and campfires.

– The Generator Bank allows you to power your electrical components. It requires at least one small engine, expandable up to six. The maximum energy output is determined by the number of small engines installed and their quality. The generator bank uses gas for fuel which can be found in loot and purchased at traders or crafted at chemical stations and campfires. Solar Bank – The Solar Bank allows you to power your electrical components. It requires at least one solar cell, expandable up to six. The maximum energy output is determined by the number of solar cells installed and their quality. Solar banks produce power during the day when in direct sunlight. Solar Banks and cells can be purchased from traders or found in rare loot.

– The Solar Bank allows you to power your electrical components. It requires at least one solar cell, expandable up to six. The maximum energy output is determined by the number of solar cells installed and their quality. Solar banks produce power during the day when in direct sunlight. Solar Banks and cells can be purchased from traders or found in rare loot. Battery Bank – The Battery Bank allows you to power your electrical components. It requires at least one battery, expandable up to six. The maximum energy output is determined by the number of batteries installed and their quality. An externally powered and turned on Battery Bank will recharge its batteries. If there are no batteries installed it acts as a relay pushing power down line.

– The Battery Bank allows you to power your electrical components. It requires at least one battery, expandable up to six. The maximum energy output is determined by the number of batteries installed and their quality. An externally powered and turned on Battery Bank will recharge its batteries. If there are no batteries installed it acts as a relay pushing power down line. Electric Wire Relay – The Electric wire relay allows extending your electrical network further with a small cost to power.

– The Electric wire relay allows extending your electrical network further with a small cost to power. Switch – The Switch allows pausing the flow of power to children components.

– The Switch allows pausing the flow of power to children components. Pressure Plate – The Pressure Plate triggers the flow of power to children components when stepped on.

– The Pressure Plate triggers the flow of power to children components when stepped on. Motion Sensor – The Motion Sensor triggers the flow of power to children components when a player or zed is in its view.

– The Motion Sensor triggers the flow of power to children components when a player or zed is in its view. Trip Wire Post – The Trip Wire Post triggers the flow of power to children components when a player or zed moves between two connected posts.

– The Trip Wire Post triggers the flow of power to children components when a player or zed moves between two connected posts. Electric Timer Relay – The Electric Timer Relays allows the flow of power to children components during a specified time period in 30 minute increments.

– The Electric Timer Relays allows the flow of power to children components during a specified time period in 30 minute increments. Blade Trap – The Blade trap has three spinning blades that chops players and zeds alike. It does not discriminate.

– The Blade trap has three spinning blades that chops players and zeds alike. It does not discriminate. Electric Fence Post – The Electric Fence Post shocks players and zeds who move between two connected posts.

– The Electric Fence Post shocks players and zeds who move between two connected posts. Dart Trap – The Dart trap launches metal darts when powered.

– The Dart trap launches metal darts when powered. Auto Turret – The Auto Turret senses targets in its view and fires 9mm rounds at them.

– The Auto Turret senses targets in its view and fires 9mm rounds at them. Shotgun Turret – The Shotgun Turret senses targets in its view and fires shotgun shells at them.

– The Shotgun Turret senses targets in its view and fires shotgun shells at them. Speaker – The speaker plays an alarm sound when powered.

– The speaker plays an alarm sound when powered. Lights – There are many lights that the player can now craft to illuminate their forts.

– There are many lights that the player can now craft to illuminate their forts. Spotlight – The player crafted Spotlight has changed to require power but can now be aimed be where light is needed.

Random Gen Beta Version

We’ve greatly improved Random Gen with many improvements and additions including:

POIs New RG Distant POIs Over 30 new locations We’ve re-organized the rwgmixer.xml and it’s spawning groups and now have every POI spawning as intended POI location size restrictions have been removed so every location will now be included in possible locations lists. F.e. the football stadium can spawn POI Picker code improved, ensuring a more even distribution of POIs POI location facing directions have been fixed so their fronts face roads POI height is checked against it’s spawn height to ensure it’s not placed too high in the world

Hub Generation New socket hubs added City, town, and rural Hubs are now Socket Hubs and spawn based on terrain available Socket hubs can not only be on hills now but they now have organic overall shapes and look. No more square cities. Socket hub township type is decided by placed residential buildings using a scoring system New socket streets to go with socket hubs New socket street generation formula controllable via rwgmixer.xml New zoning system to place POIs in certain parts of a town Downtown zone area percentage parameter added to rules

Terrain Generation Terrain generation improvements Terrain generation now adjusts the heights to stay within the bounds without clamping

Biome Generation Biome dispersion and elevations are improved and more natural. Biome decoration generator now checks height of prefabs and blocks to ensure it’s not placed too high in the world

Highways Highways are sexier and have smoother curves Highways now all have gravel shoulders

Gravel Paths Gravel paths now use more improved pathfinding Gravel paths no longer eat out a chunk of the highways they connect to

World previewer World preview window is now wider World preview now has fly mode using movement keys when holding right mouse button down World preview window fly mode speed can be controlled with the mouse wheel World preview terrain height better reflects actual height World preview shows random town name using town name generator



Other World Generation and Biome Changes

Biomes have undergone some changes, too.

The gravel spots in biomes are more reliable and will drop 1 unit of the ore they are leading you to.

Stone in the top soil of plains biomes has been replaced by gravel

Individual particle spawners (tree stumps) have been replaced by a biome particle manager so there is no random (and possibly extremely high) concentration of particle generators

Spawning of animals in all biomes has been reworked.

Darkened snow biome sun light a little to reduce whiteout.

You can find small patches of fertilised soil in burnt forest biomes.

You can harvest coal from ember piles and burnt trees.

Surface potassium nitrate in the snow biome is now replaced with oil shale and coal.

Nitrate, oil shale and coal can be found on the surface in the burnt forest.

Added dead trees to the plains.

New Enemies

We’ve added some new zombies and some boss variants to improve game stage challenge. Here they are:

Business man zombie – Often found in corporate locations like the new skyscrapers, these zombies are all about the business of eating you alive. They typically carry cash and paper.

Disturbed Tourist – Everyone loved the old fat Hawaiian shirt tourist zombie so he’s back in HD! Prior to his permanent vacation to the afterlife he was hoarding canned food. Perhaps that is why he was caught and turned into a flesh eater.

New feral zombies – Every zombie in the game now comes with its feral counterpart. Feral zombies always run and have glow in the dark yellow eyes, are much harder to kill and do more damage.

Radiated zombies – There are radiated variants of the fat cops, the spider zombies and the zombie wight ‘the artist formerly known as the feral.’ They have the physical attributes of feral zombies and always run, but also regenerate lost health! They glow with radiation making them unmistakable!

Reworked Enemies

In Alpha 15 we experimented with UMA procedural zombies but they ended up not looking as good as traditionally modeled zombies, and they did not perform as well either so we decided to replace the new UMA zombies with traditionally designed ones. We’ve also redone collision and ragdoll on all enemies for better combat and more believable deaths. The following have been remodeled and redesigned by hand from scratch resulting in scarier hordes and better performance.

Fallen Soldiers

Hazmat male zombie

Biker zombie

Stripper zombie

Utility worker zombie

Team Z Player Football zombie

Motivated Cheerleader zombie

Zombie Cowboy

Zombie Farmer

Zombie Skater punk

Hungry Fat Female zombie

Removed zombies – The miner zombie and the female hazmat zombie have been removed as they didn’t offer enough variance to earn a permanent job at team Z.

Animals

Along with adding new animals and reworking some of the old ones we have added a new fur system. All furry animals now utilize our new fur system which renders a furry coat of realistic looking fur on top of the texture. Here are the new or improved additions:

Grizzly bear – The grizzly bear has been redone from scratch with new meshes, textures and animations. They don’t mess with you unless you get too close to them. They like to habitat in the green forests and snow biomes.

Zombie bears – The zombie bear has been remodeled from the ground up and is meaner than ever. Don’t feed the zombie bears, they only eat human flesh. They are only found in the wasteland and burnt forests.

Wolves – Grey Wolves are a brand new threat to 7 Days. Like the bear, they attack if you get too close to them, and do more damage than zombie dogs but they give up easier. Wolves are found in the green forests, snow biomes and plains.

Dire Wolves – Black with glowing eyes, this wolf is much larger than the grey wolf and is to be feared as they are much more aggressive than any predator. They rarely spawn in the forests and snow biomes, but can roam in packs.

Zombie Vultures – The undead have taken to the skies! These nearly relentless pesky birds stalk the player from the skies and attack without warning. Luckily they don’t like to be indoors so players can find refuge indoors from them. They are common in all biomes except the green forests.

Rattlesnakes – Rattlesnakes are fairly defensive reptiles but will strike and defend their territory if you get too close to them.

Added: Wandering vulture hordes, wolves, and wolf packs

We’ve also redone collision and ragdoll on all animals for better combat and more believable deaths.

Painting

Use a paint brush and paint to give your base a custom look. Focus on any paintable block and use the secondary action to paint a surface and the primary action to erase the paint from a surface. Hold the reload key to see additional painting features and change the desired paint color. Unlock additional paint groups by finding and reading painting books. Many new textures have been added to use for painting.

There are many Radial paint options some of which are only available in cheat or creative mode. Radial Options include:

Materials – When this icon is selected the paint selection menu is displayed. Here you can select the paint you want, search for paints, see how much paint per face they cost and see what paints you have unlocked.

Paintbrush – When this icon is selected the primary action erases a painted block face and secondary action paints a block face.

Roller Icon – Paint or erase a larger area of faces.

Spray-gun – Paint or erase the massive area of faces.

All-sides – Paints all sides of a block face.

Texture Picker – When this icon is selected the paintbrush will be set to the paint that the cursor is focused on if it is unlocked.

Copy Block – Select this icon while focusing on the desired block to copy a stack of painted blocks to your belt.

Replace – Select this icon and the next face you paint in a location will be globally replaced within that location.

Experience, Progression and Skill Changes

Many improvements and changes have gone into the skill system for Alpha 16, including:

You can scroll through all levels of a skill or perk and find out what you will get from it.

You will get less experience for killing zombies but there are a lot more zombies in the world now. In some cases over 100 in a single POI.

You will gain XP from harvesting and farming and better tools or perks can increase that.

Crafting skills are now perks with 10 buy-able levels.

Higher levels of crafting perks require a certain player level.

Armor crafting skills merged into one skill. If it takes duct tape, leather or iron, it’s Armor Crafting. A simple bandana is Misc Crafting.

Low crafting skill tiers yield great benefits for repair degradation. Picking up some of the basics enables you to repair items efficiently. At max crafting skill you have trivial repair degradation.

Electricity recipes are unlocked with a series of Science-based perks.

Both the cost and effect of perks increase at higher tiers so that buying a perk tier gets you an increase proportional to the cost.

The Fixer perk is cheaper and reduces repair degradation by up to 1/3 for all crafting skills.

Crafting firearm ammo requires an anvil and workstation, not calipers. Bullet tips and similar materials do not require a perk.

The tutorial quest gives you enough skill points to actually buy a perk.

The bedroll newbie quest is #1 instead of #7 in the quest chain.

Bad Mechanic perk to increase construction (wrench) harvest amount

Ability to page through skill levels to see attributes and requirements for any skill level

Science and Painting skill categories

Upgrading farmland with fertilizer provides XP.

Repairing or upgrading a block now gives XP based on materials used multiplied by their count

Harvesting a block now gives xp based on item materials gained

Planting crops gives block material exp

Crafting skills are now buy-only. You still gain level XP for crafting and repairing

Master weaponsmiths can craft machetes

Most perk requirements lowered because players should never have skill points and nothing to buy with them

You can craft/scrap/repair with leather without buying a Leather Tanning perk

Crafting advanced workstations uses the science skill

The Knife Guy and Miner69er perks increase harvest amount at the higher tiers

Adjusted perk costs to reflect crafting and other skill changes

Both the cost and effect of perks increase at higher tiers so that buying a perk tier always gets you roughly the same proportional increase

The Fixer perk is cheaper and reduces repair degradation by up to 1/3 for all crafting skills

Low crafting skill tiers yield great benefits for repair degradation. Picking up some of the basics enables you to repair items efficiently. At max crafting skill you have zero repair degradation

The Secret Stash perk is the only way to see the highest trader stash level.

Full Gamepad/Controller Support

We’ve added full gamepad/controller support and tested for Xbox One, PS4 and Steam controllers. The controls are not definable but are the same as the console version defaults. They even have custom button icon prompts that display when using a controller. Note that on-screen keyboard for text fields will only be available when the game is started from Steam’s Big Picture Mode.

This also includes updated windows as well as keyboard hotkeys for actions on items.

New Recipes

There are new recipes for building blocks, traps, electric devices and resources.

Bulletproof glass is tough but can only be “repaired” with a completely new block

Several material tiers got expanded to new shapes.

Loose Boards Traps

Jail door

Wedge corners

Stairs corner

Rounded blocks and corners

Molotov cocktail

New Items (Lootable/Harvestable/For Sale)

We have added new items you can get by looting, harvesting or purchase from traders.

Paint magazines to unlock paint groups for the paint brush.

Said paint brush.

Compound bow, which is more accurate than a wooden bow or crossbow and fires faster than a crossbow.

New Creative Block Shapes

We have added new block shapes for the creative builders to use and improved the placement mechanics. Here are a few of the many highlights.

Frame blocks show proper backfaces which makes them easier to place correctly

Damaged concrete and wood blocks

Both centered and non-centered iron bars.

Cars automatically pick random colors based on their x/y position

I-beam blocks

Arch shape

Cube cutout backfaces shape

wedge60_corner

3D ladders

3D ramp frame shape

Cube eighth shape

billboard_centered shape

Box collision to ramp frame

Curved wall 3x3x1

Concrete destroyed 05,06,07

wedge60 inside corner set

Block Rotation and UV Improvements

In order to add painting and fix a lot of bad UVS we’ve unified block and model rotations.

Every building block can now be rotated to all 24 rotations some special model ones still have 28 for 45 degree ground rotations

Blocks can have a “handle face” orientation, defaulting to sticking a certain side of this block to whatever surface you are pointing at.

All place-able blocks now have radial options to improve placement including: Simple Rotation – rotates the basic 4 on the ground plane Advanced Rotation – rotates all 24-28 rotations On Face – Rotates on the face your cursor is focused on Auto – rotates away from you automatically. This tag is only on some blocks like ramps and stairs Copy Rotation – Copies the rotation your focused on to the stack your holding.



Land Claim Improvements

We’ve increased the default size of land claims to 41 to work with electricity and coming Alpha 17 settlement features.

Our general block placement colors have been changed to following: Green inside your claim, Yellow inside your friends claim, White everywhere else, Red cannot place block.

Made block placement glow grid double sided so you can see it from underneath too

You can pickup and move electrical components and work stations inside your claim.

Electrical Items outside of your claim can be cut and wired by strangers

New Stealth System

Stealth 2.0 is more flexible and allows for more varied zombie behaviors.

Things that affect how a player is detected: Player Light Level (world lighting and equipped items) Player Stance (Standing or Crouched) Player Motion Noise Smell (carrying fresh meat is not ideal for sneaking around zombies) Distance



Zombies have varying stats both for the zombie type and individuals.

Some see better than others, some hear better than others, some smell be… actually they all smell bad but you get the idea.

Some see better than others, some hear better than others, some smell be… actually they all smell bad but you get the idea. A sleeping zombie may or may not growl a bit when it’s close to waking up.

Which way a sleeping zombie is looking does matter.

If you clear an area completely it will take several days to respawn. If you don’t and leave it will respawn quickly.

Placed (active) bedrolls prevent sleeper respawns in a… range

…now defined in serverconfig.xml (BedrollDeadZoneSize)

To zombies, held torches are the least noticeable light source. Then come gun lights, flashlights, and the mining helmet is the most noticeable.

New Weapons and Weapon Improvements

Molotov cocktail craftable by player. Be the life of the party and light zombies and players on fire. Player recipe included.

Compound bow with parts and loot list entries. Required to use steel and flaming arrows. Loot only.

Weapon Sight In & Out. Pistol, Mp5 and Ak47 have reworked iron sights for more accurate aiming, and have new fire sounds. All weapons have an aim in and aim out sound now too.

Added local impact sounds for distant shots scored. This allows you to know when you scored a distant hit.

Improved bow, crossbow aim and iron sighting no longer shows crosshair. Compound bow has range sights.

All weapons have hip fire accuracy now. Hip fire is less accurate than iron sights.

Accuracy overhaul for all ranged weapons.

Minibike Improvements

Minibikes now show an icon on the map and compass for the person who placed the chassis or attached the lock to it to avoid losing them in the wild.